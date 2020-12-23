Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Santa will be allowed to fly over Whitley County

Posted On 23 Dec 2020
The Whitley County Fiscal Court unanimously voted to pass a resolution that allows Saint Nicholas, also known as Santa Claus, to use the air space over Whitley County on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, 2020, during its Dec. 15 meeting.

The resolution states Claus is allowed to use the air space for the purpose of, “delivering toys to all the boys and girls of Whitley County.”

The motion was made by Mondo Cima and seconded by Raleigh Meadors.

The resolution states, “The Whitley County Fiscal Court desires all citizens of Whitley County have a safe and happy holiday.”

The Fiscal Court unanimously approved the following:

• amendments to the Whitley County Clerk’s budget for 2020

• the Whitley County Clerk’s budget for 2021

• the Whitley County Clerk’s maximum annual amount salary

• public officials’ bond for clerk

• the adoption of Buggy Bill Johnson Road into the county road system

• employee pay rates

• authorization of the Judge Executive to sign the 2020 EMA Program Contract for Whitley County Emergency Management.

