









Sanford Hicks, age 87, of Newcomb, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico, TN.

Sanford is preceded in death by his parents, Cas and Maggie Hicks; sisters, Zelphia Hicks, Clara Bell Lay, Bessie Perry, Lola Lay, and Viola McGhee Stevens; brothers, Clayton Hicks, General “Fotch” Hicks, Ed Hicks and Caney Hicks.

He is survived by special nieces, Linda Muse and Lois Perkins, and a host of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews along with friends that are like family.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, October 16, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico with Rev. Francis Dople Jr. and Rev. David Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, TN.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.