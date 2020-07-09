









Sandy Fox Dionne, age 73, of Carl Croley Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 12, 1947, in Miami, Florida, to the late Raymond R. and Alice R. (Smith) Sylvester. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and Kenneth Sylvester.

She is survived by two daughters, Misty Dawn Dionne (Willis Lamb) of Williamsburg, KY and Kathy (Nielson) Figueroa of Cape Coral, FL; five grandchildren, Gabriella Lamb of Williamsburg, KY, Danyell Lamb of Williamsburg, KY, Mariann Dilbeck (Ronnie) of Lafollette, TN, Nicole Perez (Mike) of Cape Coral FL and Antonio Figueroa (Ashley) of Cape Coral, FL; four great-grandchildren, Lacie Perez, Dominic Perez, Levi Dilbeck and Ester Dilbeck; two brothers, Curtis Cox and family of Maryland and Raymond Sylvester and family of Utah; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.