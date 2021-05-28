









Sandra Wilson, age 63, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her home. She was born July 8, 1957 in Corbin, Ky. to the late Everett and Opal Peace Rose.

She is survived by a daughter, Lea Canada (Joshua) of Williamsburg, Ky.; a son, Thomas Heatwole of Williamsburg, Ky.; nine grandchildren, Wyatt Heatwole, Eli Heatwole, Trevor Leach, Dominic Campbell, Trinity Campbell, Rylee Canada, Brody Canada, Paisley Leach and Aubrey Leach; three sisters, Debbie Partin (Mark) of Winfield, Tennessee, Wanda Bennett (Joe) of Siler, Ky., and Brenda Veach of Jellico, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

At the request of the family, all services will be private.

