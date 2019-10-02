









Sandra Stokes Allen, 77, of Jellico, Tennessee joined her beloved husband Charles in Heaven on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

She was born August 31, 1942 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Allen; father, Alfred Stokes; mother, Dessie Murray Stokes; brother and sister, Stanley Stokes, Sylvia Davis.

She is survived by sons and daughters, Charles William Allen and Jennifer Cox, Dr. David Allen and wife Nicole, Steven Allen and wife Kris; grandchildren: Toby, Zachary, Nathan, Ari, Joshua and Jessica Allen; nieces and nephews, Darrin Day, Sheryl George, Denisa Goins, Teresa Werling; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

The funeral was held Tuesday, October 1, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Steve Allen officiating.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the March of Dimes.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.