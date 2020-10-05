









Sandra Renfro Kirchdorfer, of Louisville, 81, passed away at Symphony at Oak Lawn on October 4, 2020. She was born March 16, 1939 in Williamsburg, Ky to the late Cleo Blevins and Oswald Renfro. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Kirchdorfer.

She is survived by her three children, Robert Kirchdorfer (Karen), Melode K. Crabtree (Bill), Holly K. Potts (John); grandchildren, Nicholas Crabtree, Michael (Megan) Crabtree, Cody Crabtree, Kaitlin (Nathan) Hobbs, Kelci Kirchdorfer, Keely (Derek) Willis, Kyle Potts, Jake Potts; great grandchildren, Lydia Crabtree and Beckett Hobbs.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, October 8, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Crusade for Children, Kentucky Humane Society, or Pitt Academy.

