









Sandra Pearl Kersey, age 77, of Kersey Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital of London in London, Kentucky. Sandra was born on October 19, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Alex Badalow and Pearl Truitt.

Sandra was a member of Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed making flower arrangements and wreaths.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Doug Kersey of Williamsburg; four children, Jeffrey Badalow (Donna) of Harrison Township, Michigan, Deanna Tierney of Birmingham, Michigan, John Swartz of Birmingham, Michigan and Kevin Kersey of Atlanta, Georgia; four grandchildren, Jason Badalow, Josh Swartz, Christopher Davis and Jackson Swartz; two great-grandchildren, Mason Badalow and Gracie Badalow; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Sandra was laid to rest following a graveside service on Friday, January 29, in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery. Rev. Ryan Bailey officiated her service.

