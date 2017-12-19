











Sandra L. Flanigan, 68, of Frankfort, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

Born April 4, 1949, in Gray, she was the daughter of the late Pearl and Irene Middleton.

A caring, compassionate woman, she was a licensed practical nurse.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by two brothers: infant Bobby Lee Middleton and Jimmy Cole Middleton.

She leaves behind her husband of 27 years, Steve Flanigan; daughter, Shantay Leath; step-daughter, Shawn Flanigan; step-son, Tim Flanigan; grandchildren: Rachel Elizabeth Leath, Bella Flanigan, Abe Flanigan-Samad, and Maya Flanigan-Samad; two sisters: Willadean Peterson and Mary Jo Holland; two brothers: Carl Middleton and Wendell Middleton, and an aunt, Shirley Overbey, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends to mourn her passing.

A graveside service was held Saturday, December 16, at Owens Cemetery in Gray, with Pastor Chad Fugitt officiating.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin was in charge of the arrangements.