









Sandra Kay (Jones) Willis, born February 17, 1942, in Corbin, KY and departed this life on December 29th, 2020. She was 78 years old.

Sandra was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack W. Willis; her parents, William K. and Marie A. Jones; three brothers, John E. Jones, Joseph R. Jones, Larry W. Jones; and three sisters, Elizabeth A. (Betty) Jones, Linda A. Gaylor, and Ellen C. Kepner.

Sandra loved her family and gave her life to serving them. Her home was a welcoming and warm meeting place for many family members and friends throughout the years.

She was known for her generous hospitality and the way she hosted a fun environment for those who visited.

She always had a heart for those in need and was a friend to all. The love we have for her reflects the love she gave and poured out willingly to everyone. Her love dwells deeply within us. We are forever grateful.

She was a member of the 1960 graduating class of Corbin High School. She was a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Corbin, KY. Sandra is survived by her three children, Donna M. Willis, Brentwood, TN, Jackie L. Willis, Corbin, KY, and Jack W. Willis, II (Suzanne); and grandchildren, Jackson R. Willis and Karis E. Willis of Corbin, KY.

She is also survived by her sisters, Hazel V. Johnstone (Jim) of Corbin, KY and Gloria J. Rollins of Corbin, KY; and one sister-in-law, Judy C. Jones. She also has many nieces and nephews who celebrate her life.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 2, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Corbin, KY. Visitation will be from 12 pm – 2 pm.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm with Jack Willis II, Allen Bonnell, Bobby Joe Eaton and Johnny Jervis officiating along with a close friend and high school classmate, Phyllis Jobe.

Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. The family requests you follow the Covid guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.

Pallbearers will be Dallas Eubanks, Derek Eubanks, Brian Rollins, Eddie Willis, Johnny Woods and Brody Jones.

Honorary Pallbearers: 1960 Graduating Class of Corbin High School and Billy Bormann

Honorary Pallbearers In Memoriam: Leroy Gilbert, Harold Reedy, Don Engle and Buddy Woods

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.