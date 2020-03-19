









Sammy Sturgill, Jr., 83, of Corbin, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Born August 22, 1936, he was the son of the late Sam Sturgill, Sr., and Ima Sturgill.

He was an avid Corbin Redhound football fan.

He leaves behind his wife, Eleanor Sturgill; son, Sammy Sturgill III and wife Reida; daughter, Scarlett Britt Sturgill; granddaughter, Kaylee Sturgill; sister, Peggy Eubanks and husband Bo; and sister, Pat Prewitt and husband Arlin, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends, to mourn his passing.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 19, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.