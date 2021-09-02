









Sammy Dean Lawson, 54, of Bunches Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life in August 31, 2021. He was born to the late Clayton and Avis June (Rains) Lawson on April 28, 1967. He is also preceded in death by his son Joshua Dean Lawson.

He enjoyed playing his guitar on the porch while sitting with his dad and watching the deer in the field.

Sammy is survived by a daughter, Jessica Lynne Walker (Larry Coppock) of Williamsburg; grandson, Gavin Thomas Walker; one sister Teriaca Lawson (Kenny Goins) of Williamsburg; brother, Gregory Lawson and wife Stephanie of Greer, SC; special friend, Amy Madden of Williamsburg; He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Friday, September 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will follow at the Carr Cemetery at Yaden. Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.