By Mark White

A Williamsburg man is suing a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet salt truck operator stemming from an accident last January.

Attorneys James Wren II and Travis Rossman filed the lawsuit on Jan. 13 on behalf of Jesse Gabbard against Tommy Manes, individually and in his official capacity as an employee of the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

On Jan. 21, 2016, Manes was operating a salt truck owned by the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet near Maiden Bend outside of Williamsburg.

The lawsuit alleged that Manes crossed over the centerline of Highway 92 and struck a vehicle driven by Billy Stephens in which Gabbard was a passenger.

The lawsuit alleged that Manes was driving while fatigued, failed to maintain a proper lane, failed to keep a proper lookout for on-coming traffic, and failed to avoid a collision with a motor vehicle.

The lawsuit states that Gabbard’s injuries and damages include medical and hospital expenses, future medical and hospital expenses, lost capacity to earn income, loss of time, greater susceptibility to future injury and permanent impairment of his ability to labor and earn money.

The lawsuit seeks a judgment in excess of $5,000, which is the minimum limit for circuit court.

The lawsuit also seeks a trial by jury, costs, interest and reasonable attorneys fees.

So far no response has been filed to the lawsuit.