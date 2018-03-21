Salmons announces resignation as Corbin Downtown Manager













When Andy Salmons came on as Corbin Main Street Manager in 2012, he said he had a vision to build a plan for the city and see it come to fruition.

With the master plan for downtown recently approved, the Whitley County Farmer’s Market, monthly community yard sale, and Moonbow Nights events continuing to grow, Salmons announced during Monday’s regular meeting of the city commission that he would be leaving the position effective May 1.

“I talked to City Manager Marlon Sams in March and said, ‘I think it is time for me to transition out,’” Salmons said explaining that in addition to the coffee shop on Main Street, he has a budding company, Field Guide Digital.

“I have been doing it for a while on the side. It has become something that I really want to pursue full steam now,” Salmons.

Salmons said soon after he was hired that his goal was to make downtown a more inviting business atmosphere and a shopping destination again.

“We changed the perception of downtown. We proved it is a desirable and viable place to do business now,” Salmons said. “I’m really proud of that.”

“I’m super greatful for the merchants here. The ones that were here long before I came around that fought and clawed to make sure downtown was a good place to be and the ones that have came in since. It is awesome to be around such a dedicated group of people,” he added.

Salmons said the monthly community yard sales on Depot Street, which begin in April, have grown and taken on a life of their own.

Salmons organized the first yard sale in May 2012.

“We thought it would be a lot of fun and a great way for people to get rid of some of their items or pick up some bargains,” Salmons said when he announced the first yard sale.

Since then, Salmons has credited the regular vendors who have taken on the responsibility for the event, noting they ensure the street is blocked off at the appropriate times and that the street is cleaned up and opened to traffic again at the conclusion.

Salmons said the partnership with the Whitley County Farmers Market resulted in the weekly event being held in Corbin since 2013.

The event, which begins in May, and is held each Tuesday, was initially held in the vacant lot across Main Street from Sanders Park. It then moved to NIBROC Park.

The city has been in discussions to build a shelter to house the farmers market and other events.

“That has been an incredibly rewarding thing,” Salmons said of the growth in the farmers market.

Salmons said he has really enjoyed his time working for the city.

“The time with the city has been one of the best opportunities of my life. It has been a privilege to work with everyone down there to rebrand and rebuild several aspects of the downtown, it has been great,” Salmons said. “It has honestly been one of the most fun periods of my life.”

“Thank you, Andy. Thank you for your service,” said Mayor Willard McBurney after Salmons announced his resignation at the meeting.

“I do appreciate Andy,” added City Manager Marlon Sams. “He had done a great job working with helping to start up new businesses downtown, and working on projects to bring more people downtown.”

Salmons said he would be happy to make himself available once the new downtown director is hired.

“Whoever comes in after me, I think it is going to be a really fun time because we are going to go through a lot of growth over the next few years,” Salmons said. “I definitely wish them luck and from the sidelines I’m definitely there to help and support them as much as I can.”