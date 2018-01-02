











Sally Mills Knuckles, 84, of Corbin, passed away on January 1, 2018 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born in Bell County and was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Knuckles; parents, Clark and Lizzie Doane Mills; brothers, Tom, Chester, Denver, and Frank Mills; sisters, Belle Engle, Charlene Engle, and Christine Richmond.

She is survived by her children; Joanne Lowe (Carl), Otis Knuckles (Anglea), Donnie Knuckles, Bill Knuckles (Toni), Jean Cornett (Dave), Elijah Knuckles (Bonnie), and Charles Knuckles; her loving dog, “Baby Knuckles”; 15 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; one great great grandchild, Leo Pearson; sister, Dory Miller (Irvin); and by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday January 6, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Wilton Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.