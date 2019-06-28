









Sally Letha (Poore) Hickerson, 63, of George Hayes Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Baptist Health in Corbin.

She was born on October 15, 1955 in Corbin, to the Late Jesse Poore and Beatrice (Logan) Poore.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Golden of Williamsburg; six brothers, Charlie Poore (Sherry) of Tecumseh, MI, William Poore of Rockholds, Virgil Poore (Betty) of Berea, James Poore (Mary) of Piqua, OH, Eddie Moore (Sue) of Wofford, and Toby Poore of Corbin; five sisters, Toni Butler of Knoxville, TN, Sue Helton of Williamsburg, Charity Tye (Bob) of Corbin, Annel Shelton of Williamsburg, and Wilma Stewart of Rockholds; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, June 28, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dave Huffman officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Willis Cemetery at Maple Creek.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.