Sally Gap Farm gets into the Christmas spirit











‘Oh, what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh!’ Have you ever questioned if it would really be fun to ride in a one-horse open sleigh? You might have the opportunity to find out at Sally Gap Farm during the first three weekends of December.

Sally Gap Farm will be in the full Christmas spirit by offering horse drawn carriage rides, tractor drawn hay rides, a walk-through light display, a petting zoo, cookie decorating and ornament making. If it snows, the farm will also offer sleigh rides, said Rich Meadors, owner of the farm.

The farm will be taking precautions against the spread of Coronavirus by limiting the number of people within each of the barns, encouraging social distancing and sanitizing the property frequently.

“We’ve always had a really strict regimen of wiping everything down,” said Meadors. However, this year will be even more strict as a result of COVID.

Meadors said the carriage and tractor rides will be sanitized after each use and the cookie decorating activities will be modified to comply with COVID restrictions.

Social distancing will be encouraged by familiar faces, such as the Grinch. Both Santa Claus and Frosty the Snowman will be wandering around as well. These individuals will be able to take photos with people if asked.

Unlike years past, the farm will not be selling Christmas Trees this year due to a problem with shipping, but activities like the petting zoo and ornament making will continue this year.

The cost for admission is $6 per person and it includes the walk-through light display, petting zoo, feed for the animals, a barrel train ride and a tractor drawn hay ride to the top of the farm.

For an additional $20, attendees can enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride. The carriage holds up to four people comfortably, said Meadors. Ornament decorating prices vary by ornament, and the cookie decorating will cost $5 for two cookies and a cup of hot chocolate.

The farm will also feature a café with a full menu, including items such as chili, pulled pork sandwiches, hot chocolate and cookies.

The farm is located at 445 Louden Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769. The holiday events will take place from 2 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 5, Dec. 11 and 12, and Dec. 17 and 18.