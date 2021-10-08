









Sallie Mae Miller, age 56, of Bennett Branch, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at her home. Sallie was born on March 26, 1965 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Oda and Thelma (Monhollen) McKiddy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Harlan Dale Miller Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Harlan Miller of Williamsburg; two children, Stephen Matthew Miller of Williamsburg and Scott O’Brian Miller and wife Rachel of Rockholds; ten grandchildren, Alexis Nicole Miller, Sean Matthew Miller, Josie Kaidance, Faith Miller, Serenity Timbery Miller, Stephen Elijah Cade Miller, Michael Russell, Harlan Dale Miller, Skyler Russell, Haven Lashae Miller and Bryson Scott Anthony Miller; two sisters, Margaret McKiddy and Minnie McKiddy, of Williamsburg; two brothers, Matt McKiddy of Corbin and Robert Estes McKiddy of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating. Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Miller Cemetery on Bennett Branch, Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.