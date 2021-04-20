









Sallie Louise Prewitt, age 77, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, went home to be with Jesus on the morning of Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

Louise was born on April 28, 1943 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Raymond Gordon Prewitt and Ruth (Cox) Prewitt. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death her brother, Phillip Prewitt and sister-in-law, Dorothy Ellison Prewitt. She was the grandchild of the late Bascum and Francis Cox and James and Mae Prewitt.

Louise attended Brays Chapel Church of God.

She is survived by her mother, Ruth (Cox) Prewitt of Williamsburg; her siblings, James Prewitt (Pauline) of Williamsburg, Harold Prewitt (Gini) of Williamsburg, Ronnie Prewitt of Portland, Tennessee, Patty Custis (Dan) of Van Wert, Ohio, Stephen Prewitt (Tammy) of Corbin, Dean Prewitt (Tammy) of Williamsburg and Randy Prewitt (Susie) of Maryville, Tennessee; 17 nieces and nephews; 28 great-nieces and -nephews; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins that will miss her; special friends, Rita Payne, Michelle Moses and her friends at Comprehensive Care and Corbin Dialysis Clinic; and a host of others to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 20, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 21, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Prewitt officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Bryant Cemetery at Cumberland Freewill Baptist Church in Williamsburg.

