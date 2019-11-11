









Sallie F. Lagessie, age 49, of Corbin, Kentucky, (formerly of Jellico, Tennessee) departed this life on November 7, 2019 in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on July 10, 1970 in Lafollette, Tennessee to Freddie Lee Bowlin and Bonnie (Carroll) Bowlin. She was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth (Poss) Trammell and grandmother, Helen Bowlin.

She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Bowlin of Corbin; father, Freddie Bowlin (Johnna) of New Smyrna Beach, FL; sister, Cora Bowlin of Corbin; two brothers, Jackie Trammell of Oak Ridge, TN and James Jeffery (Cat) Trammell of Corbin; five nieces and nephews, Amanda McQueen, Amy Powers, Hollie Smith, Alex Smith, and Austin Smith; great-nieces and -nephews, Chaisty Smith, Chloe Mathews, Oliver McQueen, Bentley Goodin, Kinley Smith, Waylan Walden, Bella Smith, Easton Smith, Thea McQueen; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Daniel McFeeters officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.