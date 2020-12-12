Saint Joseph recognizes employees and leader of the year











Saint Joseph London announced its winners of the Employee of the Year and Leader of the Year awards.

There were two winners who took home the title of Employee of the Year – Jeremy Asher and Debra Moore.

“Saint Joseph London annually recognizes outstanding Employees of the Year who demonstrates the core values of reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence,” according to the Saint Joseph press release.

“One of this year’s recipients, Jeremy Asher, began working at Saint Joseph London in 2011 and is described by colleagues as being friendly, polite, and caring toward all patients, co-workers and visitors,” according to the press release. “‘Jeremy has really gone above and beyond,’ said a fellow employee. ‘During this time of uncertainty, he has displayed a great work ethic and offers a calming presence to staff, co-workers and visitors. He developed a workflow and scripting for staff as they began screening visitors to the hospital. He was the perfect individual to get the new workflow up and running.’”

“Debra Moore also received an Employee of the Year award. She has been a dedicated part of the Saint Joseph London team since 1997 and her colleagues say she works every day to support her work family however she can,” according to the press release. “‘Debbie is completely dedicated to her work and is the glue that holds us all together,’ said one of Moore’s colleagues. ‘Whether she is coordinating a celebration of life, making sure the homeless shelter receives their meals timely or planning a movie night on the lawn. She does a great job pulling everyone together to ensure a complete success with all our projects. Not only does Debbie work with our committees but she keeps our president organized and prepared for his appointments. Debbie is someone you can always count on and is a professional in her position.’”

The hospital also annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. The winner of this award demonstrates the same core values as those recognized as Employee of the year.

This year’s winner of the Leader of the Year award is Heather Morgan.

“‘Heather is consistently a rock star in our organization,’ said one nominator. ‘She has held various leadership roles over the years and has performed to the highest level in each. She leads by example, and never hesitates to roll up her sleeves and pitch in to make certain patients are receiving what they need,’” according to the press release. “Morgan is described as being a compassionate leader whose welcoming nature makes her a source of comfort for patients and co-workers alike. She works well under pressure, offering words of advice and guidance during complex situations.”

“Employees are nominated by colleagues or leaders and the winners are selected by facility leadership,” said Mary Branham Communications Director for Saint Joseph. “Saint Joseph London has been awarding an Employee of the Year for the past three years – they have traditionally had an Employee of the Month program and the annual recognition is in addition to that.”

Winners receive a plaque and a $500 check. The winners were also recognized at a virtual ceremony.