Sagebrush Steakhouse holds ribbon cutting











More than two-and-a-half years after it served its last meal, one of Corbin’s most visible restaurant locations is, once again, doing business.

The former Dino’s Restaurant location on U.S. 25W off of Exit 25 officially reopened Monday as the new home of Sagebrush Steakhouse.

The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon to celebrate the new business enterprise.

“It was the location,” said General Manager Joshua Allen when asked what led to the decision to add a Sagebrush location to Corbin.

It joins the Middlesboro location as one of two Sagebrush Steakhouse locations in Kentucky.

“They do very well in small towns like this,” Allen said. “It is reasonably priced, and a family environment.”

Dino’s was ordered closed in December 2016 for failure to pay more than $100,000 in sales and withholding taxes.

The building sold in August 2017 and renovations began with the goal of turning it into a sports bar.

However, work soon came to a halt and the building once again sat empty until earlier this year.

Workers spent more than four months gutting the building to change it over from Italian to steak house.

“Everything but the tile floors,” Allen said when asked what they changed.

Allen said the goal of the Sagebrush Steakhouse is to provide great service along with great steaks.

For those looking for something beyond a steak, Sagebrush will offer that as well. Ribs, chicken, salads, and plenty of appetizers complete the menu.

“Everything is handmade from scratch,” Allen noted.

In addition to dine-in food, Allen said Sagebrush will offer catering service, either on-site, or off-site.

The bar remains following the remodel, offering eight different draft beers, and full assortment of hard liquor.

“It is a full service bar, so the full menu is available to those seated in the bar area,” Allen said.

The restaurant has hired 85 staff members. Hours are 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Everything has been great,” Allen said of the week since the restaurant first opened its doors for a soft opening.

“Come down and see us, and bring the family,” he said.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus was among the dignitaries on hand for the ribbon cutting Monday.

“It’s wonderful to have Sagebrush Steakhouse invest in our community,” Razmus said “We welcome them and look forward to having them here!”