Sagebrush Restaurant in Corbin padlocked over unpaid rent











Just over five months after it opened its doors, Sagebrush Steakhouse in Corbin was suddenly closed Tuesday after via court order over what the owner claims is unpaid rent.

Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley said he and Chief Deputy Rick Baker came to the restaurant came to the property Tuesday to ensure it was unoccupied before representatives from L&M Ventures Inc. chained shut the front door, and changed the lock on the side door.

Shelley emphasized that the order was not over unpaid taxes, but the result of a private dispute between Sagebrush and the building owner.

The eviction notice: warrant for possession was signed by District Court Judge Cathy Prewitt and filed in court Tuesday.

In an affidavit in support of the order, L&M Ventures officials stated that Sagebrush of Kentucky LLC owes more than $79,000 in rent on the Corbin property.

The lease, which was filed in court, states that the monthly rent on the building is $12,500.

The power remains on in the building as multiple light sources could be seen coming through windows Friday morning.