









Sadie Anderson, age 87, of Riverside, California, departed this life on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Extended Care Nursing Home in Westminster, California. She was born on November 21, 1932 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Jess and Cynthia (Partin) Hurst. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Anderson; daughter, Ann Baird; sisters, Annie Adkins and Elizabeth McKiddy; and brothers, Clarence and Charlie Hurst.

She is survived by two children, John Kenneth Baxley of Norfork, Virginia and Barbara Baird (Carl) of San Jacinto, California; six grandchildren, Jamie Baird, Jonathan Baird, Daniel Baird, Derek Baird, Shawn Baird and Rosetta Terry; eight great-grandchildren, Brittany Marlow, Jaiden Baird, Jackson Baird, Jason Baird, Xavia Baird, Jensen Baird, Drake Baird and Jase Meadors; step-great grandchild, Jimmy Charles Anderson; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

She will be laid to rest in the Anderson-Siler Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Anderson family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.