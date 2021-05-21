









Ryan C. Perry, age 31, of Lexington, KY, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Louisville. He is survived by his mother, Selina Thompson Perry.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 19, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Weyman McGuire officiating. Burial followed in the Perry Cemetery in Whitley County, with military honors by the Corbin American Legion Post #88. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.