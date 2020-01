Ruth Turner, 87, of Corbin, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Turner.

A graveside service will be held at 12 P.M. Saturday, January 25, at Turner Family Cemetery in Hyden, Kentucky. Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, from 5–7:30 P.M. at Hart Funeral Home, Corbin. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.