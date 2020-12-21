









Ruth Shelton, age 86, of Corbin, Kentucky, formerly of Siler, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Hillcrest Health and Rehab Center in Corbin, Kentucky. Ruth was born on August 6, 1934 in Siler, Kentucky to the late Lee and Nervie (Lawson) Shelton. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Ruby Shelton; sister, Reba Huggins; and brother, Carl Shelton.

She is survived by three sisters, Pearl Shelton Thomas of Corbin, Zelma Petrey of Williamsburg and Wilma Fuson of Frakes; brother, J.T. Shelton and wife Mary of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; special friend and caretaker, Mary White; a host of other cousins, family and friends to mourn her passing.

Ruth was loved by the entire staff and residents of Hillcrest Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, December 23, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the John Lawson Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.