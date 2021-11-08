









Ruth Shelley White Stark, 94, of Williamsburg, KY, departed this life on Friday November 5, 2021 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

She was born on June 2, 1027 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Francis Shelley and Edith (Lester) Shelley.

Along with parents she is preceded in death by husbands, Morris White and Jim Stark; brothers, Glen Shelly, Gorman Shelley, Herbert Shelley and Morris Shelley (infant) and sisters-in law, Lois Shelley, Juanita Shelley and Lillian Shelley. Ruth was a member of Highland Park Missionary Baptist Church.

Ruth is survived by five brothers, Lenville Shelley of Morrow, Ohio, Arnold Shelley and wife Patsy of Independence, Kentucky, Clifford Shelley and wife Lola of Williamsburg, Lester Shelley and wife Wanda of Williamsburg, Robert Shelley and wife Karren of Williamsburg; sister, Anna Bowlin and husband Wes of Emlyn; sister-in-law, Peggy Shelley of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, November 9, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery in Williamsburg.

