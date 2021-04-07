Ruth Powers Huddleston











Ruth Huddleston (nee Powers) passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at the age of 72 years. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Barton E. and Eliza Mae Powers and a brother, Earl (Mary) Powers.

She is survived by her sons, Kenny Huddleston and Billy Huddleston; sisters, Lois (Wayne) Sawyers and Bonnie Floyd. Ruth is also survived by many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation is 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Thursday, April 8, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, April 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Huddleston officiating. Interment will be at the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.