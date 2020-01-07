









Mrs. Ruth Meredith Sharp, age 91, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home. She was born October 8, 1928 in Stinking Creek, Tennessee. She was a member of the Newcomb Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over fifty years. Ruth was a retired school teacher with the Campbell County School System. She was involved in many different clubs and community organizations.

Ruth was preceded in death by: her husband, Robert Lee Sharp; parents, Sterling and Mary Meredith; brothers, Ottis Meredith and wife, Elsie, Sterling Meredith, Jr., and Daniel Boone Meredith; sisters, Marie Broyles and husband, Curtis, Viola Meredith, and Kathleen Morgan and husband, Clyde.

She is survived by: her son, Jerry Sharp and wife, Debbie; daughters, Jane Sharp Morrow, and Cathy Sharp Kyker and late husband, Harry; grandchildren, Brad Sharp and wife, Erica, Josh Sharp and wife, Mallory, Christie McFarland amd husband, Brett, Kevin Morrow, Jeremy Morrow and wife, Amanda, Chris Walden and Jake Walden; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Carter, Landon, Emory, Sloan, Patton, Landry and Lincoln; brothers, Jennings Meredith and wife, Phyllis, JT Meredith and wife, Norma, RL Meredith and wife, Ollis; sisters-in-law, Mary Meredith and Geneva Meredith; special friends and caregivers, Mac Lamb, Janey Donley, Retha Huddleston, Alice Sowders and Freda Thomas; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, at the Newcomb Baptist Church with the funeral beginning at 7 p.m. at the church. Rev. Lee Ray and Rev. Doug Clem will be officiating. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.