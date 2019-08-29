









Ruth McKee, 87, of Williamsburg, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY.

She was born December 12, 1931 in Casey County, KY, to the late Floyd and Pearl Brown Ollis.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion McKee, by two daughters; Donna Gail Moses and Sheryl Marsee.

She is survived by three daughters; Jeanie Helton (Doug) of Barbourville, KY, Peggy McKee of Salyersville, KY, Linda Collett (Jim) of Williamsburg, KY, two sons-in-law; Raymond Marsee, and Bruce Moses both of Williamsburg, seven grandchildren; Thomas, Kristi, Ladona, Staci, Stephanie, Gabriel, Jennifer, nine great grandchildren; Sean, Dakota, Jordan, Caden, Atley, Issac, Kelsey, Anthony, Abigail; one great great grandchild; River Allen; one sister; Jackie Childress of Williamsburg, several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Joshua Bowman and Rev. Al Peters officiating.

Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.