









Ruth Marie Paul, 84, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born December 18, 1935 in Erwin, NC, to the late Steiner James and Claire Boyette Huffine. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Paul; and two sons, Richard “Dicky” Paul and Jim Paul.

Marie was a Funeral Director for Ellison Funeral Home for 40 years. Carl and Marie purchased Ellison Funeral Home on May 1, 1971 and owned the business until January 1, 2014.

She is survived by nine grandchildren, Richard Carl Paul of Corbin, KY, Ann Marie Nash of Murray, KY, Rachel Elizabeth Paul of Williamsburg, KY, Hagen Paul (Coty) of Williamsburg, KY, Mason Paul (Sophia Garringer) of Williamsburg, KY, Flynn Paul of Williamsburg, KY, Reagan Paul of Williamsburg, KY, Ashtyn Foley of Williamsburg, KY, and Payton Foley of Williamsburg, KY; seven great-grandchildren, Emily Nicole Woodrum, Christian Blake Nash, Mackenzie Hope Sevier, Richard Carl Paul Jr., Dalton Lee Paul, Trayton Zared Paul, and Delilah Jolie Fuston; two sisters, Betty Dean Daniels of Sanford, NC, and Jamie Gilmore of Lillington, NC; special friends, Valerie Vermillion Perkins of Williamsburg, KY, and Melissa Foley of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. James Hodge officiating. Interment will be in the Highland Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 2:00 PM until the funeral hour on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 19, at Highland Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

