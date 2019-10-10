Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Ruth Ann Yates

Posted On 10 Oct 2019
Ruth Ann Yates, 88, of Daytona Beach Shores, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of LeRoy “Dusty” Yates.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, October 14 with funeral services to follow at 7:00 PM in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel.

Entombment will be held at 1:00 PM on October 15 at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, WV.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

