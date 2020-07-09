









Ruth Ann Lewis, age 77, of Rockford, Illinois departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Rockford Memorial Hospital in Rockford, Illinois. She was born on May 5, 1943, in Harlan County, Kentucky, to the late Andy and Eunice (Lewis) Pack. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughters, Wanda Sue Lewis and Delora Lynn Lewis; and a sister, Wanda Jones.

Ruth loved to play bingo, spending time outdoors, gardening, cooking and most importantly spending time with her family she loved so very much.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Green B. Lewis of Rockford, Illinois; three children, Johnny Mark Lewis (Tammy) of Louisville, Kentucky, Jack Wright Lewis of Rockford, Illinois and Calvin Lee Lewis of Rockford, Illinois; six grandchildren, Nicole Belmontes, Jack Johnson, Cierra Lewis, David Lewis, Dustin Radent and Derrick Lewis; two brothers, David Jessie (Pat) of Kingsport, Tennessee and Tim Jones of Norwood, Ohio; special friends, Rev. Paul Dean (Pam) of Tazewell, Tennessee; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Thursday, July 9, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, July 10, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Dean officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Piney Grove Cemetery.

