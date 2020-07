Ruth Ann Jones, 72, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home in New Haven, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Jones.

Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, July 10, at W.H. Parman Cemetery in Corbin, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children. Hart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.