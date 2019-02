Russell Root passed away in Chicago.

He was the beloved husband of Carrie (nee Hodge)

A visitation will be held from 12 Noon on Saturday, March 2, until the funeral hour at 2: p.m. at Lily Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Wilmer Evans officiating.

Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.