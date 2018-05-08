











Russell Elmer Rose, 53, of Lloyd Meadors Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at his home.

He was born on May 18, 1964 in Corbin, to the late Johnnie Rose and Beulah (Morgan) Rose.

He was also preceded in death by Raymond Rose.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Trish) Rose of Williamsburg; son, Joseph Rose of Williamsburg; daughter, Chelsea Rose of Williamsburg; two brothers, Melvin Rose of Corbin and Ronald Rose and wife Ada of Corbin; two sisters, Etta Angel and husband Larry of Corbin and Judy Meadors of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, May 7, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors and Rev. Roger Meadors officiating.

The graveside service was private.

