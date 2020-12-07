









Russell Decker, 80, of Emlyn, Kentucky, departed this life on December 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. He was born on July 23, 1940 in Woodbine, Kentucky to James Decker and Margaret Lay Decker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Gracie Jones Decker; parents, James Decker and Margaret Lay Meadors; and two sons, Colen Decker and Jeff Decker.

He is survived by four children, Russell Lynn Decker (Bonnie) of Burkesville, Ruth E. Helton (Steve) of Williamsburg, Wendell Decker (Staci) Lexington and Andy Decker (Girlig) of Corbin; 11 grandchildren, Cindy, Joshua, Dawnetta, Susie, Christian, Katie, Colen, Abigail, Emma, Elizabeth and Andrew; nine great-grandchildren; special daughter-in-law, Unjuny Decker of Emlyn; two sisters, Carrel Ward and Claudia Ward, both of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, December 8, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 8, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Steve Helton and Wendell Decker officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home will be following the Governor’s Mandate announced on 11/19/2020 regarding attendance due to Covid-19.

