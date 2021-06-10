Running Redhounds Track Teams finish second in Class 2A Region
Corbin’s Running Redhounds have secured their bid to the state tournament after finishing second at the regional tournament in Harlan on June 2.
The men’s team ranked second out of 13 teams with a total of 137 points. The women matched the men’s ranking by also coming in second with a total of 78.5 points.
A total of 30 students will participate in the state tournament.
“We are in a really tough region,” said Corbin High School Track and Field Coach Tyler Harris. “The last several years, state champs have come out of this region, so for us to be runner-up, all the hard work that we put into it, this just makes it all worth it.”
Harris said that the program has been building for a long time.
“We have been hoping to be a contender and one of the top teams in the region, and obviously carry on to state,” said Harris. “We are getting there, and we are going to keep at it and hopefully this is a sign of something that we will be able to do on a consistent basis.”
Looking forward to the state tournament, Harris said his competitors fight and focus are what makes him the most proud.
“I think pretty much all year long we have gone to meets and it has been business like and we have never backed down from anyone,” said Harris. “I appreciate that because we coach that, and we lay it out as an expectation. For them to actually execute that and compete with confidence and pride, that means a lot.”
At the state tournament, Harris said he is confident that his team will be able to compete with anyone.
“From a potential standpoint, I think we are right there with anybody,” said Harris. “If we can go out there and execute and do what we are capable of, push ourselves a little bit and put ourselves in a position to score some points and surprise a few people, I think we will wind up scoring really, really well.”
The Running Redhounds have a total of 18 seniors.
(Editor’s Note: Bolded names indicate the individual, or team, will participate in the state tournament.)
Corbin Men’s Team Rankings
Final team rankings [Only listing top 4 out of 13 teams]
- Mercer County (167.5 points)
- Corbin (137 points)
- Boyle County (68 points)
- Harlan County (56.5 points)
100 Meter Dash
- Evan McCrickard
- Treyveon Longmire
200 Meter Dash
- Dylan Massengill
- Kyle Webb
400 Meter Dash
- Connor Messer
- Tye Stevens
800 Meter Run
- Sean Simons
- Andon Asher
1600 Meter Run
- Jonah Black
- John Hall
3200 Meter Run
- Austin Terrell
- Sean Simons
110 Meter Hurdles
- Alex Miller
- Camden Mackey
300 Meter Hurdles
- Treyveon Longmire
- Alex Miller
4×100 Meter Relay
- Boston Hardesty, Treyveon Longmire, Dylan Massengill, Evan
McCrickard
4×200 Meter Relay
- Dylan Massengill, Evan McCrickard, Tye Stevens, Kyle Webb
4×400 Meter Relay
- Evan McCrickard, Conner Messer, Sean Simmons, Tye Stevens
4×800 Meter Relay
- Andon Asher, John Hail, Conner Messer, Sean Simmons
High Jump
- Gavin Acosta
Long Jump
- Treyveon Longmire
- Clem Sell
Triple Jump
- Hunter Newberry
- Brady Lanham
Pole Vault
- Dylan Stacy
- Eligha Martin
Discus
- Adam Keith
- Troy Faulkner
Shot Put
- Josh Jackson
- Troy Faulkner
Corbin Women’s Team Rankings
Final team rankings [Only listing top 4 out of 13 teams]
- Mercer County (146 points)
- Corbin (78.5 points)
- Harlan (65 points)
- Rockcastle (64 points)
100 Meter Dash
- Taylor French
- Cady Estep
200 Meter Dash
- Emma Ashurst
- Maddie Jo Russell
400 Meter Dash
- Clara Finneseth
- Alex Herren
800 Meter Run
- Jaycee Frye
- Allie Pennington
1600 Meter Run
- Jaycee Frye
- Mary Hope Jackson
3200 Meter Run
- Sophy Jones
- Alex Herren
100 Meter Hurdles
- Clara Finneseth
- Olivia M. Jones
300 Meter Hurdles
- Olivia M. Jones
- Lauren Steely
4×100 Meter Relay
- Emma Ashurst, Cady Estep, Taylor French, Lauren Steely
4×200 Meter Relay
- Emma Ashurst, Taylor French, Maddie Jo Russell, Lauren Steely
4×400 Meter Relay
- Corbin
4×800 Meter Relay
- Jaycee Frye, Alex Herren, Mary Hope Jackson, Allie Pennington
High Jump
- Maddie Jo Russell
- Clara Finneseth
Long Jump
- Maddie Jo Russell
- Kami Garland
Triple Jump
- Grace Gibson
- Kami Garland
Pole Vault
- Lauren Faulkner
- Lupe Campos
Discus
- Morgan Stacy
- Kaitlyn Will
Shot Put
- Taylor Miller
- Ashten Carter