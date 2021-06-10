Running Redhounds Track Teams finish second in Class 2A Region











Corbin’s Running Redhounds have secured their bid to the state tournament after finishing second at the regional tournament in Harlan on June 2.

The men’s team ranked second out of 13 teams with a total of 137 points. The women matched the men’s ranking by also coming in second with a total of 78.5 points.

A total of 30 students will participate in the state tournament.

“We are in a really tough region,” said Corbin High School Track and Field Coach Tyler Harris. “The last several years, state champs have come out of this region, so for us to be runner-up, all the hard work that we put into it, this just makes it all worth it.”

Harris said that the program has been building for a long time.

“We have been hoping to be a contender and one of the top teams in the region, and obviously carry on to state,” said Harris. “We are getting there, and we are going to keep at it and hopefully this is a sign of something that we will be able to do on a consistent basis.”

Looking forward to the state tournament, Harris said his competitors fight and focus are what makes him the most proud.

“I think pretty much all year long we have gone to meets and it has been business like and we have never backed down from anyone,” said Harris. “I appreciate that because we coach that, and we lay it out as an expectation. For them to actually execute that and compete with confidence and pride, that means a lot.”

At the state tournament, Harris said he is confident that his team will be able to compete with anyone.

“From a potential standpoint, I think we are right there with anybody,” said Harris. “If we can go out there and execute and do what we are capable of, push ourselves a little bit and put ourselves in a position to score some points and surprise a few people, I think we will wind up scoring really, really well.”

The Running Redhounds have a total of 18 seniors.

(Editor’s Note: Bolded names indicate the individual, or team, will participate in the state tournament.)

Corbin Men’s Team Rankings

Final team rankings [Only listing top 4 out of 13 teams]

Mercer County (167.5 points) Corbin (137 points) Boyle County (68 points) Harlan County (56.5 points)

100 Meter Dash

Evan McCrickard Treyveon Longmire

200 Meter Dash

Dylan Massengill Kyle Webb

400 Meter Dash

Connor Messer Tye Stevens

800 Meter Run

Sean Simons Andon Asher

1600 Meter Run

Jonah Black John Hall

3200 Meter Run

Austin Terrell Sean Simons

110 Meter Hurdles

Alex Miller Camden Mackey

300 Meter Hurdles

Treyveon Longmire Alex Miller

4×100 Meter Relay

Boston Hardesty, Treyveon Longmire, Dylan Massengill, Evan McCrickard

4×200 Meter Relay

Dylan Massengill, Evan McCrickard, Tye Stevens, Kyle Webb

4×400 Meter Relay

Evan McCrickard, Conner Messer, Sean Simmons, Tye Stevens

4×800 Meter Relay

Andon Asher, John Hail, Conner Messer, Sean Simmons

High Jump

Gavin Acosta

Long Jump

Treyveon Longmire Clem Sell

Triple Jump

Hunter Newberry Brady Lanham

Pole Vault

Dylan Stacy Eligha Martin

Discus

Adam Keith Troy Faulkner

Shot Put

Josh Jackson Troy Faulkner

Corbin Women’s Team Rankings

Final team rankings [Only listing top 4 out of 13 teams]

Mercer County (146 points) Corbin (78.5 points) Harlan (65 points) Rockcastle (64 points)

100 Meter Dash

Taylor French Cady Estep

200 Meter Dash

Emma Ashurst Maddie Jo Russell

400 Meter Dash

Clara Finneseth Alex Herren

800 Meter Run

Jaycee Frye Allie Pennington

1600 Meter Run

Jaycee Frye Mary Hope Jackson

3200 Meter Run

Sophy Jones Alex Herren

100 Meter Hurdles

Clara Finneseth Olivia M. Jones

300 Meter Hurdles

Olivia M. Jones Lauren Steely

4×100 Meter Relay

Emma Ashurst, Cady Estep, Taylor French, Lauren Steely

4×200 Meter Relay

Emma Ashurst, Taylor French, Maddie Jo Russell, Lauren Steely

4×400 Meter Relay

Corbin

4×800 Meter Relay

Jaycee Frye, Alex Herren, Mary Hope Jackson, Allie Pennington

High Jump

Maddie Jo Russell Clara Finneseth

Long Jump

Maddie Jo Russell Kami Garland

Triple Jump

Grace Gibson Kami Garland

Pole Vault

Lauren Faulkner Lupe Campos

Discus

Morgan Stacy Kaitlyn Will

Shot Put