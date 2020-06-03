Rumor brings out spectators, but no actual rioters











Rumors of a riot in Corbin Sunday night similar to what has been seen is multiple major cities across the U.S. were greatly exaggerated, but area law enforcement was prepared to respond.

A Facebook post had circulated indicating the riot was to begin at 10 p.m. at the former Dollar Mart on Falls Highway.

From there, the rioters were to march up Main Street. From that point the message becomes muddled as it does not match Corbin’s geography.

“There’s a riot going down tonight at 10:00 meeting at the dollar store by the rootbeer stand and marching down Main Street and back up master,” the post indicated, asking people to screenshot and post to social media.

Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said officers, from Corbin, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, and Kentucky State Police, were waiting at WD Bryant Hardware in the event a riot broke out.

“There was a lot of traffic in the area for a Sunday night,” Wilson said, noting it appeared to be people coming out to see what, if anything, would occur.