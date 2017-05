By Teresa Brooks

Ruby Victoria Napier, 82, the wife of Charlie Napier of Strunk Road, Corbin, passed away on Monday afternoon at her residence.

Funeral services were conducted Friday afternoon in Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marlow Napier and Bro. Paul Baker officiating.

Burial followed in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy.

Laurel Funeral Home (formerly Corbin Funeral Home) is in charge of the arrangements.