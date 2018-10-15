











Ruby Olivia Veach, 73, of Jacksboro, TN passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the North Knoxville Medical Center.

She was born November 14, 1944 in Sylvester, GA.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ann Shiver; brother, William Shiver; sister, Shirley Shiver; father of her children, Maurice H. Veach,

She is survived by daughters, Rachel Veach and Carla Duke; four grandchildren, Craig, Lindsey, Olivia & Carla; five great grandchildren; brothers, Jimmy Shiver, Carl Shiver; sister, Donna Weaver, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 20, at the Rocky Mount Baptist Church in Warwick, GA with Rev. Carlton Webb officiating.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of arrangements.