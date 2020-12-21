Ruby Kathleen “Katy” West











Ruby Kathleen West, known as “Katy” by everybody that knew her, went home to be with the Lord the morning of Tuesday, December 15, 2020 as the result of a heart attack. She was born December 29, 1940 and would have turned 80 on December 29 of this year. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roggie West and Maude (Richardson) West; her husband, Charles Lee West, Jr.; her son, Jeffrey West; and twin sons, Larry and Gary West.

Katy was a life-long resident of Williamsburg, KY. She retired from the United States Post Office in 2002 where she worked for over 28 years. She later went back to work for Maiden Drug Store in June of 2005 and retired for a second time in March 2019. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church in her younger years and later was a member of Main Street Baptist Church for over 50 years. She dearly loved her Sunday School Class and had a friendship and bond with all the ladies in there.

She is survived by her daughter; Kathy Byrd and son-in-law, Eddie Byrd of Williamsburg, KY; grandchildren, Adam (Jennifer) Sharp of Lebanon, TN, Jon (Sylvia) Sharp of Nashville, TN, Teresa (Andrew) Brock of Corbin, KY, and Carrie Byrd of Williamsburg, KY; great-grandchildren, Avril Sharp and Skeet Sharp of Lebanon, TN, and Lillie and Grace Ann Abbott of Corbin, KY; sisters, Sue Cornelius of Florence, KY and Betty Bryant of Willowick, OH; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives, friends, and close friends who loved her and she loved them.

After much consideration and prayer, the family has decided that due to covid the funeral will be private with only immediate family. This decision was difficult due to the fact that Katy loved the public and the public loved her. She has always thought of others before herself and we would be remiss if we did not honor that now.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that any gift be made to the Main Street Baptist Senior Women’s Class at 908 Main St., Williamsburg, KY 40769.

If you wish to send a card to the family you may do so to 53 Redbud Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.