









Ruby Jones Bunch, age 93, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born June 3, 1926, in Williamsburg, Ky., to the late Everett Ancil and Susie Melinda Ballard Jones. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Cleveland Bunch, and a son, Ronnie Wayne Bunch.

She is survived by six daughters, Glenda Joyce Campbell of Williamsburg, Ky., Marilyn Gail Sellers of Lima, Ohio, Maven Kathleen Broughton of Gray, Ky., Dorothy Powers of Williamsburg, Ky., Barbara Bunch of Williamsburg, Ky. and Ruby Jill Scott of Paris, Ky.; three sons, Donald Blaine Bunch (Donna) of Williamsburg, Ky., Robert Calvin Bunch (Vonda) of Corbin, Ky. and Cleveland Charlie Bunch of Harlan, Ky.; 20 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Ann Amburgy of Lebanon, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Jenny Bunch of Williamsburg, Ky.; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Sunday, January 12, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Alec Day officiating. Interment was in the Highland Park Cemetery Davis Addition.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.