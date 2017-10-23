Ruby Bolton, 75, of Lily, formerly of Gray, passed away on Friday October 20, 2017 at her home.
Posted On October 23, 2017 By Teresa Brooks
Ruby Bolton, 75, of Lily, formerly of Gray, passed away on Friday October 20, 2017 at her home.
The funeral service was held Sunday October 22, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
Burial followed in the Gray Cemetery.
