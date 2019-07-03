









Ruby Blankenship, 80, of the Little Elk Community of Pioneer, Tennessee passed away Thursday afternoon, June 27, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 16, 1939 to the late Horace Jeffers and Susan (Rains) Jeffers in the Capuchin Community of Campbell County, TN.

Her paternal grandparents were the late Rufus Jeffers and Mandy (Lay) Jeffers. Her maternal grandparents were the late Ancil Rains and Sarah (Hicks) Rains.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Blankenship; daughter, Sharon Hamblin; grandson, Joshua Osborne; brothers, Herman Jeffers, Earl Jeffers, Donald Jeffers, Verlin “Byrd” Jeffers, and Vernon Jeffers; and sister, Betty Lou Jeffers.

She is survived by sons, Gary Blankenship, and wife, Cathy, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, Danny Blankenship, and wife, Carolyn, of Newcomb, TN, and Michael Blankenship, of the Little Elk Community of Campbell County, TN; grandchildren, Gary Blankenship, Jr., and wife, Beth, Nathan Blankenship, Aaron Blankenship, Jordon Blankenship, Caleb Blankenship, Samantha Blankenship, and Scottie Osborne; great-grandchildren, Tre Blankenship, Jaxon Blankenship, Carson Shelton, Chloe Shelton, and Cameron Osborne; brothers, Ronnie Jeffers, and wife, Becky, and Dale Jeffers, and wife, Dixie; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The funeral service immediately followed visitation on Sunday, June 30, at 3 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Lambdin officiating.

The burial followed at the Douglas Cemetery in the Oswego Community of Campbell County, TN.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge of all arrangements.