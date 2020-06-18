









Ruby Anderson, age 88, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born December 12, 1931 in Westburn, TN to the late Mary Lawson. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Anderson; two daughters, Tonda Horne and Tammy Carr; one son, Bobby Huessman; and one brother, Donnie Lawson.

She is survived by three children, Tena (Scottie) Young of Williamsburg, KY, Billy (Tammy) Huessman of IN, and Johnny Wayne (Pam) Perkins of Speedwell, TN; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Lawson of OH, Ilene Lawson of OH, and Patsy Fisher of OH; six brothers, Gorman (Toni) Lawson of OH, LA (Brenda) Lawson of OH, Floyd Lawson of OH, Clayton Lawson of OH, Norman Lawson of OH, and George (Vicki) Lawson Jr. of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, at Ellison Funeral Home with Bro. Vernon Jones officiating. Interment will be in Maple Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until the funeral hour Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ellison Funeral Home.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.