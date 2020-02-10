









Roy Rogers, 76, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on November 5, 1943 to the late Lumus and Elizabeth Ledford Rogers. He was shop foreman for Faulkner and Taylor in Williamsburg, KY, for many years.

He is survived by five children, Ricky Rogers of Williamsburg, KY, Jennifer Rude (Lawrence) of Bethlehem, GA, Anita Nash (Mike) of Syracuse, NY, Tony Rogers (Beverly) of Williamsburg, KY, and Amy Smith (Steve) of Bryants Store, KY; 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Mahala, Samantha, Isaiah, Rachel, Brittany, Hope, Haley, Dalton, and Kaylee; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Viola Sanderlin of Dayton, OH; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn his passing.

A memorial service will be 7:00 PM Saturday, February 15, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM until the service hour Saturday, February 15, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.