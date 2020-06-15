









Roy Meadows, age 66, of Indianapolis. Indiana (formerly of Williamsburg, Kentucky), departed this life on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on May 5, 1954, in Jellico, Tennessee, to the late Hugh Preston and Norma Jean (Laxton) Meadows. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Shelby Genoe; brother, Steve Meadows; and a nephew, Joseph Lay. Roy was a devoted fan of U.K. athletics and loved fishing, hunting, boating and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Meadows of Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter, Julie Meadows of Indianapolis, Indiana; three sisters, Charlotte Coffey, Marilyn Garza and Teresa Clark; three brothers, David Meadows, Roger Meadows and Jimmie Summers; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 17, at Croley Funeral Home.

He will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, June 17, at the Jellico Creek Cemetery with Rev. Bill Clark officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.