











Roy Lee Williams, 89, of Hebron, KY and formerly of Wilton, passed away Saturday morning, May 26, 2018 in Cincinnati, OH.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Carroll Williams.

The funeral service was held Tuesday at the Rossland Holiness Church at Gray with Rev. Claude Medlin officiating.

Burial was in Brafford Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post 88 honor guard.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.