









Roy Lee Earls, age 52, of Cumberland Avenue, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on August 28, 1967 in Warren, Michigan to Amos Wilson and Virginia (Sego) Earls. He was preceded in death by his father, Amos Wilson Earls; sisters, Wilma Childress and Joyce Marie Long; and a brother, Daryl Earls.

He is survived by his daughters, Makala Gail Earls and Felisha Marie Earls of Williamsburg; son, Darryl Alan Earls of Williamsburg; his mother, Virginia Earls of Williamsburg; four sisters, Bonnie Novak (Ron) of Michigan, Betty Martin (Terry) of Somerset, Melinda Earls of Williamsburg and Johan Broyles (Terry) of Williamsburg; two brothers, Ronnie Earls of Williamsburg and George Earls (Peggy) of Verna; special friend, Lisa Campbell of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Earls family in your prayers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.